Halma’s (HLMAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Halma stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.35. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46. Halma has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

