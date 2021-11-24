Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 65.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HALO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,883,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,599. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.