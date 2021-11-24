Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.25

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 1062946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,450 shares of company stock worth $8,582,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.