Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.35

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $156.48 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,855.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.38 or 0.07407125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00364907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.74 or 0.01053078 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00083731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00427303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.59 or 0.00444261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 442,023,334 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

