Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.36. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.