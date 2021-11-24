Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Trading Up 3.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBRID shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.