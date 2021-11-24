Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 177.59 ($2.32) on Wednesday. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. The firm has a market cap of £573.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.55.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

In other news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 9,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.