HashCoin (HSC) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $443,191.45 and approximately $51,592.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.00244004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00087292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

