HashNet BitEco Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116.00 (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. HashNet BitEco has a market capitalization of $15,731.10 and $116.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

About HashNet BitEco

HashNet BitEco (CRYPTO:HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HashNet BitEco

