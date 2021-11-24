Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of HE opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

