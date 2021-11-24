HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

