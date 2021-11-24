HC Wainwright Boosts Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target to $8.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.35% from the stock’s current price.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

