Head-To-Head Comparison: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 21.51 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -3.97 Organovo $2.20 million 18.79 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -3.49

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19% Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.50%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Organovo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Organovo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

