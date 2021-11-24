Head to Head Comparison: Friendly Hills Bank (FHLB) versus Its Competitors

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS: FHLB) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Friendly Hills Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Friendly Hills Bank
|$6.77 million
|$1.02 million
|17.29
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|$12.71 billion
|$1.60 billion
|11.22
Insider and Institutional Ownership
25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank’s competitors have a beta of 22.22, indicating that their average stock price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Friendly Hills Bank
|17.24%
|N/A
|N/A
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|20.78%
|10.80%
|0.87%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Friendly Hills Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Friendly Hills Bank
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Friendly Hills Bank Competitors
|1072
|3109
|2595
|79
|2.25
As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 64.20%. Given Friendly Hills Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Friendly Hills Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Friendly Hills Bank competitors beat Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile
Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.
