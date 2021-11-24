Head-To-Head Comparison: Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) & The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and The Swatch Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $78.00 billion 0.82 $209.41 million $8.42 10.90 The Swatch Group $5.97 billion 7.47 -$54.40 million N/A N/A

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than The Swatch Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pjsc Lukoil and The Swatch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Swatch Group 1 4 6 0 2.45

Pjsc Lukoil currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than The Swatch Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and The Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 6.06% 9.97% 6.75% The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Pjsc Lukoil pays an annual dividend of $4.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Pjsc Lukoil pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Swatch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats The Swatch Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co. LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas. The Refining, Marketing & Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products, purchases, sells and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products, refines and sells chemical products, produces steam and electricity, distributes them and provides related services. The Corporate & Other segment includes activities of the company’s and businesses beyond the group’s traditional operations. The company was founded on November 25, 1991 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components and sports timing activities. The company was founded by Nicolas Georges Hayek in 1983 and is headquartered in Biel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.