Head-To-Head Comparison: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARC Resources and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.80% 1.97% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARC Resources and Sundance Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.01%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and Sundance Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.01 -$408.48 million $0.57 16.72 Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01

Sundance Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

