Head-To-Head Contrast: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) & Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MainStreet Bancshares and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ally Financial 0 2 13 0 2.87

MainStreet Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $58.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 35.38% 16.87% 1.49% Ally Financial 38.75% 20.67% 1.70%

Risk & Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Ally Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.67 $15.72 million $3.00 8.15 Ally Financial $6.69 billion 2.59 $1.09 billion $8.23 6.07

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ally Financial beats MainStreet Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.