Head to Head Contrast: SPAR Group (SGRP) & Its Competitors

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SPAR Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million $3.37 million 6.62 SPAR Group Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 76.01

SPAR Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group’s peers have a beta of 2.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20% SPAR Group Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SPAR Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group Competitors 1197 6020 11254 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.33%. Given SPAR Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SPAR Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SPAR Group peers beat SPAR Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

