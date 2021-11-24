Head to Head Contrast: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xperi and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 12.66% 26.38% 14.39% nLIGHT -9.48% -7.97% -6.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xperi and nLIGHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $892.02 million 2.19 $146.76 million $1.29 14.52 nLIGHT $222.79 million 5.16 -$20.93 million ($0.62) -42.23

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xperi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xperi and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 2 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 0 5 0 3.00

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.52%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 69.60%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xperi beats nLIGHT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Advanced Development segment includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, WA.

