Head to Head Review: Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) and Its Peers

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Copper Mountain Mining
|$255.12 million
|$37.52 million
|7.70
|Copper Mountain Mining Competitors
|$1.51 billion
|$178.84 million
|17.90
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Copper Mountain Mining
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3.00
|Copper Mountain Mining Competitors
|796
|3510
|3786
|109
|2.39
Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 59.06%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Copper Mountain Mining
|19.88%
|29.23%
|13.13%
|Copper Mountain Mining Competitors
|-55.95%
|-6.08%
|0.47%
Summary
Copper Mountain Mining competitors beat Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
