Head to Head Review: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Gulfport Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 14.50 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -23.68

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Gulfport Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

