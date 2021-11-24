Head-To-Head Survey: Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) vs. Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Luna Innovations and Science 37, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50 Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Luna Innovations presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Science 37 has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.58%. Given Science 37’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $82.68 million 3.43 $3.29 million ($0.01) -888.00 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -0.26% 5.66% 3.36% Science 37 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Science 37 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products. The Luna Labs segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials and health science. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.