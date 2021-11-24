Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.17% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $50,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. 3,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

