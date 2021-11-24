HeartBout (HB) Trading 31.3% Lower This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $155,152.77 and $142.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00246427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00087605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

