Hegic Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.65 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $68.65 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hegic has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00240455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00087532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

