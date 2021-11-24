HelloGold Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, HelloGold has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $233,532.39 and approximately $261.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,627,107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00045252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00087440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

HelloGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

