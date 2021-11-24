HempCoin Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $2,046.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,189.76 or 0.98844895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.39 or 0.00529550 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,202,203 coins and its circulating supply is 264,067,052 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.