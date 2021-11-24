HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0411 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $10.21 million and $90,715.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,608,551% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

