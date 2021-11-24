Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.97

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.97 and traded as high as C$18.16. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 7,465 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$646.58 million and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.97.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$131.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0894206 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.