Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Hertz Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $104,324.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.74 or 0.07441685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.04 or 1.00842019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars.

