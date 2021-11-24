Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hess by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Hess stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

