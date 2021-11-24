HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.41

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $10.10. HG shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,066 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.47.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

