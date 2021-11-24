Hiblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $45.99 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $45.99 million and $3.58 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.87 or 0.07416218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.65 or 0.99744171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

