Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HKMPF opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

