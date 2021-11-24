Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,660.22

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,660.22 ($21.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($24.30). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,854 ($24.22), with a volume of 59,132 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HILS. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,810.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,660.22.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

