Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Insider Sells $185,330.61 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 188,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

