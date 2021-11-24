Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

HI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

