Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

HI stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

