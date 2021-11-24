HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Down 5.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. 38,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,406,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

