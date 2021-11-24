HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.44

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $23.97. HMN Financial shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5,325 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

