Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 185 ($2.42). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 115.28 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £592.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.55.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

