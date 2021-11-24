Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 185 ($2.42). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 198 ($2.59).

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 115.28 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £592.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.55.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

