Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCHDF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

