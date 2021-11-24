Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

