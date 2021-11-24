Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCHDF. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.