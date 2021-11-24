Hoge Finance Market Cap Hits $141.52 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $141.52 million and $1.07 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,794,303,647 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.