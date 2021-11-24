Holo Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $392.91 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00248137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,627,107.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00045252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00087440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,037,114,406 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.