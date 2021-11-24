Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

HMCBF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

