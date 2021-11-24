Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

TSE:HCG traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.88. 90,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,412. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$28.35 and a one year high of C$46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.00.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 5.2223598 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

