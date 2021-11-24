Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.00

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.00 and traded as high as C$44.44. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$44.27, with a volume of 291,999 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCG shares. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2223598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

