HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.43% from the stock’s current price.

HSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

LON HSV opened at GBX 923.50 ($12.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 876.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 933.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 83.38. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

