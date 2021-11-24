HomeServe (LON:HSV) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.43% from the stock’s current price.

HSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

LON HSV opened at GBX 923.50 ($12.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 876.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 933.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 83.38. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.